In Pictures: Hats off to racegoers as thousands attend Ladies Day at Aintree

Revellers at day two of the Grand National Festival donned big sunglasses and even bigger hats.

By contributor PA
Published
Last updated

Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day on the second day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

More than 50,000 revellers are expected to attend Aintree over the course of the day, with as much attention on the world-class fashion as the world-class racing.

With the sun shining, many of the attendees swapped heavy coats and umbrellas for big sunglasses and even bigger hats.

A racegoer with a orange hat
Spring style was in full swing with many opting for bright, colourful shades (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)
A woman wearing a wide hat and sunglasses
The sun was shining, allowing many racegoers to swap coats and umbrellas for hats and sunglasses (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)
A woman wearing a flowery fascinator
Bold and bright hats and fascinators took centre stage (Mike Egerton/PA)
Four women wearing extravagant dresses and hats walking down a pink carpet at Aintree Racecourse
The day is always a sell-out success, combining style with sport (Mike Egerton/PA)
Three women wearing floral dresses and white fascinators
Florals were in abundance, with many groups co-ordinating outfits (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out success, with thousands arriving early ahead of a packed racecard.

A woman in a pink hat and sunglasses laughing
Ladies Day at Aintree is one of the season’s highlights (Danny Lawson/PA)
A racegoer's hat in silhouette
The sun was shining (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)
A woman wearing a headpiece featuring a miniature horse and jockey
One racegoer opted for a themed headpiece, sporting a miniature racehorse (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman wearing an extravagant gold fascinator
An ornate fascinator completed this look (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three women wearing glamourous gowns placing bets at Aintree Racecourse
It’s not just about style at Aintree, with a packed day of racing ahead and trips to the Tote are part of the experience (Mike Egerton/PA)
A woman in a pink dress and white fascinator takes a selfie of herself and a friend who is wearing a red dress and fascinator
There’ll be plenty of selfies taken throughout the day (Peter Byrne/PA)
A woman wearing a yellow dress makes peace signs with her hands as she walks alongside a friend
The day is highly anticipated for many (Danny Lawson/PA)
A woman wearing a pastel ensemble, including a pink fascinator smiles while holding a glass
One visitor, in a pastel pink ensemble, enjoyed a drink before the racing starts (Peter Byrne/PA)
Seven men posing all wearing suits posing for a picture while holding drinks
It was not only the women who were dressed in style for Ladies Day, with men sporting their finest suits (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jockey Paul Townend sporting a smart jacket as he speaks to the media
Jockey Paul Townend sports a smart jacket as he speaks to the media (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)
