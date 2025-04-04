In Pictures: Hats off to racegoers as thousands attend Ladies Day at Aintree
Revellers at day two of the Grand National Festival donned big sunglasses and even bigger hats.
By contributor PA
Published
Last updated
Racegoers donned their finery for Ladies Day on the second day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.
More than 50,000 revellers are expected to attend Aintree over the course of the day, with as much attention on the world-class fashion as the world-class racing.
With the sun shining, many of the attendees swapped heavy coats and umbrellas for big sunglasses and even bigger hats.
Ladies Day at Aintree is always a sell-out success, with thousands arriving early ahead of a packed racecard.