Meghan and Harry hail ‘reckoning’ for social media firms after US court ruling

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a “reckoning” for social media giants after a US court found Meta and Google liable for a woman’s childhood social media addiction.

In a potentially precedent-setting ruling on Wednesday in Los Angeles, a jury ruled that Google, owner of YouTube, and Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, built platforms to hook young users without regard for their well-being.

The lawsuit, brought after a young woman argued a childhood addiction to social media had exacerbated her mental health issues, could influence the outcomes of thousands of similar cases which accuse social media firms of causing harm.

The Duke of Sussex has campaigned to raise awareness about the harms of social media (Aaron Chown/PA)

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “This verdict is a reckoning. For too long, families have paid the price for platforms built with total disregard for the children they reach.

“We stand with every parent and young person who refused to be silenced. Today, the truth has been heard and precedent has been set.

“Let this be the change – where our children’s safety is finally prioritised above profit.”

The jury recommended the 20-year-old plaintiff be awarded 6 million dollars (£4.4 million) in damages. Both Meta and Google disagreed with the verdict and confirmed they were planning to appeal.

Before the verdict was announced, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said the trial had already been a “turning point” for big tech firms.

A spokesperson said: “It has forced some of the most powerful companies on earth to reveal what’s behind the curtain and to answer, in public and on the record, for choices that shaped an entire generation’s daily life.”

A Meta spokesperson said “teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app”, while Google said the verdict misunderstood YouTube, “which is a responsibly built streaming platform, not a social media site”.

Snapchat and TikTok were also named defendants in the lawsuit, but each settled before the trial started.

The California decision came a day after a New Mexico jury found Meta liable under state consumer protection law for misleading the public about the safety of its platforms and failing to protect children.

The duke and duchess have long campaigned to raise awareness about the harms of social media, with Harry criticising the “lawlessness” within the industry in a podcast interview in October.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have repeatedly warned of the dangers of social media for children (Aaron Chown/PA)

In 2025, Harry and Meghan called for stronger protections for children online after unveiling a memorial in New York City to young people who lost their lives due to the harmful effects of social media.

The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation previously unveiled its Parents’ Network initiative as a support system for parents of children affected by online harm.

Harry, speaking at a Project Healthy Minds event in New York City in October, claimed that the digital world has “fundamentally changed how we experience reality”.

He said the digital world has “fundamentally changed how we experience reality — young people exposed to relentless comparison, harassment, misinformation and an attention economy designed to keep us scrolling at the expense of sleep and real human contact”.