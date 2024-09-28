Shropshire students can save big on designer brands at special Cheshire Oaks outlet event - find out which brands are offering discounts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

McArthurGlen's Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet is hosting a student event on Wednesday with discounts, music, giveaways and more.

The outlet in Ellesmere Port - just more than an hour away from Shrewsbury - is inviting students between 5pm and 9pm to access the exclusive offers at big name brands, with discounts up to 25 per cent off.

Oakley and Original Penguin are offering the largest discount at the event, with 25 per cent off items at their outlet store.

Meanwhile, students can save 20 per cent at brands including Calvin Klein, Champion, Dune, Fossil, Fred Perry, Henri Lloyd, Holland and Barrat, Jack Wolfskin, Jigsaw, Krispy Kreme, Lacoste, Levi's, Lindt, Mint Velvet, Moda In Pelle, Monsoon , MOSS, Osprey, Puma, Radley, Rituals, Russell and Bromley, Smiggle, Sole Trader, Suit Direct, The Cosmetics Company Store, Tommy Hilfiger, and the Watch Station.

Students can save an additional 15 per cent off outlet prices at Clarks, French Connection, Mountain Warehouse, Sketchers, the Sunglass Hut, and The North Face.

Cheshire Oaks designer outlet, picture: Google

And, a number of popular brands are offering an additional 10 per cent off at the student event, including Asics, Ben Sherman, Crew Clothing, Dr. Martens, Hackett, Kate Spade, Luke 1977, Lyle and Scott, Lululemon, Molton Brown, Nike, Police, Superdry, The Perfume Shop, Tog 24, UGG, and Vans.

Shropshire students can head to the event area - situated by the Nike outlet store - to collect a wristband. Visitors are reminded to bring a valid student ID.

The designer outlet will feature TikTok DJ SUAT, and students will receive a free drink when you sign up to the student pass. There will also be free giveaways taking place throughout the evening.

McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet's website says: "From 5pm to 9pm students will have access to exclusive offers at a number of brands, including Nike, Levi's, lululemon, Sunglass Hut, The North Face, Rituals and more.

"We'll also have a live DJ with us for the evening at our Under the Oak bar, as well as giveaways, free drinks, and of course plenty of photo ops.

"Head to our events area by Nike from 5pm onwards to get your student wristband, the discounts will be waiting for you - don't forget to bring a valid Student ID."