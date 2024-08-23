Young couple tour Shropshire beauty spots on TV while searching for their dream home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The county featured on BBC One's Escape to the Country with the episode named 'Welsh Borders'. The episode part of season 24 of the programme featured a couple in their late 20's from the West Midlands who were searching for their dream home with a budget of £400,000.

Presenter Sonali Shah guided the pair around the region who were looking for a renovation project, and the episode featured properties set amongst Shropshire's stunning landscapes near the region's charming villages.

The house hunters were shown around a Georgian bungalow right next to the Long Mynd in the Shropshire Hills that featured extraordinary access to the area of outstanding natural beauty.

However, the couple ended up purchasing a property over the Shropshire borders in Powys, but the season 24 episode did not showcase the two-bedroom, 1960's property that they bought.

The BBC's description of the episode says: "With a budget of £400,000, an ambitious young couple from the West Midlands have the help of Sonali Shah to find a renovation project and a couple of acres of land in the Welsh Borders."

The episode is available to watch on BBC iplayer for 29 days.