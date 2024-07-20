28 things to do with the kids in Shropshire this Summer Holidays

A long six weeks of summer holidays stretch out before us, but don't fear, there's plenty to keep the kids occupied over the break.

To help you plan, we've compiled a list of events and Shropshire staples to keep the children busy.

And with the cost of living crisis still tightening up out belts, we've found lots that won't break the bank.

Roman Weekend at Wroxeter Roman City

Romans return to Viroconium. On August 3 and 4, be transported back to Wroxeter's Roman heyday. Take in the sights and smells of the Roman encampment and listen to tales of what daily life was like in the fourth largest city in Roman Britain. Take on the challenge, to see who can become champion in chariot races. Then master the skills for combat in Gladiator School, with fascinating tales and drills. Normal entry prices apply.

Get ready for take off at RAF Cosford. The RAF Museum Midlands has hundreds of aircraft, vehicles and military equipment to look at, as well as a playground for youngsters. And entry is free for everyone. This summer, the museum is hosting a collaboration with physical theatre company, Highly Sprung, to host a Flying Theatre. The 45-minute dynamic storytelling will see performers soar through the air with the help of a flying machine. Shows will run at 11am and 2pm each day, with tickets starting from from £10 for children and £12.50 for adults. Book available at: rafmuseum.org/midlands

Enjoy a packed summer schedule at Park Hall Countryside Experience. The Oswestry visitor attraction is planning a jam-packed week of events, including Dino Week (July 22 to 28), Pirates and Princess Week (Aug. 5 to 11), Science Week (Aug. 12 to 18), Exotic Animal week (Aug. 19 to 25) and Bop and Pop Week (Aug. 26 to Sep. 1). Maisy's Maize Maze will also be open throughout the summer, from July 29 until Sep. 8. Tickets during the event weeks are £13.95 per person online or £15.95 per person at the farm entrance, and under 2s are free. Tickets: parkhallfarm.co.uk

'Paw-some' fun at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Join the team on site as they explore the stories of our fictional site cats, Flax and Barley. Every Tuesday and Thursday the team will be running free family friendly activities, ‘Stories with Flax and Barley’ as guests join the mischievous moggies in a free guided story-telling session exploring the buildings of the Flaxmill Maltings and beyond. More information available online at: shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/whats-on

Visit your local library. Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin library services are hosting a range of events throughout the summer holidays. Whether you're signing up for the Summer Reading Challenge, taking part in lego club, craft events or story walks with local storytellers - there's plenty of free, or very affordable, things on offer. More information available online at telford.gov.uk/libraries or shropshire.gov.uk/libraries

Soak in the summer evenings with the National Trust. Fill the long summer evenings with relaxation and laughter at outdoor theatre and cinema performances in Shropshire. A comedic and chaotic interpretation of the classic Shakespeare comedy ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will be performed by the Handlebards theatre troupe at Dudmaston on Wednesday, July 10. The 17th-century country house is also opening late on Wednesday, August 14. The award-winning White Cobra theatre company are bringing the fast paced, family friendly adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic tale ‘James and the Giant Peach’ to Benthall Hall on Sunday, July 29. Adventure Cinema are returning to Attingham Park in late August, with their open-air cinema showing big screen favourites set against the backdrop of the mansion. Showtimes and tickets: adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/attingham-park

The 'night glow' at Telford Balloon Fiesta in 2021

Watch dozens of hot air balloons take to the sky at one of two balloon festivals this summer. The Oswestry Balloon Carnival (Aug. 17 & 18) and the Telford Balloon Fiesta (Aug. 23 to 25) are set to fill the sky with colour over two weekends in August. Entry is free for both (though a donation in aid of Nightingale House Hospice is encouraged for Oswestry and entry to the Night Glow in Telford cost ), tickets are not required and a large host of food, stalls, music and entertainment will accompany the celebrations.

Tour the Shrewsbury Arts Trail. Dozens of sculptures are placed around the town centre as part of the annual trail, which also sees a range of art-themed events hosted until the end of August. Events include workshops at the English Bridge Studios, a Stained Glass Festival at St Mary's Church and a range of exhibitions around the town. A full programme is available online at: shrewsburyartstrail.com/what-s-on

Tour the ruins of Haughmond Abbey. The extensive remains of an Augustinian abbey just outside of Shrewsbury make the perfect picnic area. Parking and entry is free, and the site is open from 10am to 6pm throughout the summer.

Play kings and queens at Whittington Castle. England's first community run castle is completely free to enter, with a small charge for parking. The strikingly picturesque and romantic ruins are steeped history, border warfare, romance and legend - making the perfect setting for a medieval themed picnic.

The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry has over 60 acres of sculptures and art work and boasts the title of the UK's largest metal safari park. For adults, entry is £10, but it’s completely free for children under 12.

The British Ironwork Centre

Discover what they'd dug up at Wroxeter Roman City. From July 10 to 30, discover what the archaeologists have uncovered on a guided tour of the city and the dig. Tours will take place throughout the day Sundays to Fridays (excluding Saturdays). They will last for one hour and include an introduction to the Roman Basilica and Baths followed by a visit to the excavation trenches. Tours at 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Get out the bino's for a bit of bird spotting. Shropshire is chock-full of wetland, moorland and farmland that makes the perfect place for a bit of bird watching. Take a stroll up the Long Mynd to catch a glimpse of red kites, buzzards and kestrals or a walk around Priorslee's lakes for ruddy ducks, chiffchaffs and tufted ducks. The RSPB has heaps of resources on their website, including a Wild Challenge activity pack encouraging children to complete nature-based activities. There's plenty more sites around the county, for inspiration head on over to: shropshirebirds.com/index/guide-to-birding-sites

Explore the 92 hectares of Telford Town Park. Once voted the UK's Best Park - the huge park is jam-packed with playgrounds, picnic spots and a waterplay area - all free of charge. The 227 acre site is also home to Telford Exotic Zoo (adults £8/children £7) and Wonderland (£14.50pp when bought online).

Explore the ruins of Acton Burnell. Tucked away off the road from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton is the red sandstone shell of Acton Burnell Castle. Abandoned in 1420, the ruins remain a stunning example of a medieval fortified manor house. Entry and parking is completely free.

The Shropshire Wildlife Trust is hosting a range of activities, from hide and seek to den building and treasure hunting. More information and booking is available online at: shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/events

Blists Hill Victorian Town

Explore all the history of Ironbridge. Whether you're simply enjoying the park by the Severn, exploring the Maws Craft Centre at Jackfield, or visiting one of the valley's museums - there's more to do in this centre of industry to simply smash it out in a day. A family passport, which provides unlimited access for the whole year for two adults and up to four children to all 10 of the trusts sites, costs just £96.

Treat your family to a National Trust Membership. A family membership includes two adults and their children or grandchildren access to hundreds of locations nationwide. It'll set you back £146.40 for the year, or £12.20 a month, but opens up unlimited access to Sunnycroft, Attingham, Benthall Hall, Wilderhope Manor, Dudmaston and free parking at the Long Mynd and Wenlock Edge.

Alternatively, an English Heritage family membership for one adult and up to six children costs £69, or £5.75 a month, granting access to Stokesay Castle, Boscobel House and Wroxeter Roman Village.

Make a splash for just £2. Telford & Wrekin's summer holiday activity programme offers a range of activities for just £2 (TLC card required). 'Fun and Floats' runs almost daily at Abraham Darby, Newport and Oakengates leisure centres. More information: telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk

Go train spotting at one of the county's heritage rail venues. With steam trains running in Telford, Oswestry and in south Shropshire, there's plenty of chances to catch a glimpse of these historic engines. If you've got a bit of spending money, why not hop on board? Telford Steam Railway is open every Sunday and Bank Holiday, with five round trips a day from Spring Village Station through the Heath Hill Tunnel to Lawley Village Station (Adults £10/Children £7/Family £32). The Cambrian Railway offers a regular service from the heart of Oswestry to Wheston Wharf (Return trip: Adults £8/Children £5). For those after a longer ride and a bit more cash to splash, the Severn Valley Railway runs from Kidderminster, Bewdley or Bridgnorth with flexible ticket options for vintage travel along the 40 miles of track.

Send the kids to one the HAF holiday clubs. All children eligible for benefits-related free school meals are being offered free activities over the summer through the Government's Holiday Activities and Food programme, there's plenty on offer from forest schools to free swimming sessions. Telford & Wrekin: hhah.telford.gov.uk / Shropshire: next.shropshire.gov.uk/education-and-learning/holiday-activities-and-food-programme-haf/haf-holiday-clubs

Explore Shrewsbury Castle, and perhaps take in a show. Access to the grounds of the historic castle are free. This year, the castle is hosting a range of open-air entertainment, including Princess Picnic in the Castle, The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck and Peter Pan. More information is available through the Theatre Severn website: theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson

Hit the slopes this summer at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre. The dry slope centre is offering a range of kids activities throughout the summer, including tobogganing and donut sessions. As part of Telford & Wrekin's £2 activity programme, the sessions are on offer for just £2 (TLC card required). More information: telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk

Explore the historic woodland fantasy site of Hawkstone Follies. Set in 100 acres of parkland, The Follies is a range of dramatic and rugged natural sandstone hills that were developed to include gullies, caves, towers and bridges forming a stunning playground perfect for a days exploring (under fours enter for free, dogs are welcome and entry is £9.50 pp).

Take a river tour on Shrewsbury's Sabrina Boat. Enjoy beautiful views along the River Severn and a boatful of photo opportunities accompanied by a entertaining commentary (Adults £11.50/Children £6_

Alternatively, propel yourself down the Severn with canoe or kayak rental. Many companies offer surprisingly inexpensive opportunities to rent a canoe for a few hours for a gentle jaunt down the river. Row from Bridgnorth or Hampton Loade to Arley with River Severn Canoes from £12 for children and £25 for adults or pick one up from The Quarry for £25 for one hour or £40 per canoe for two.