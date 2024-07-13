Euro 2024 final: Best places in Shropshire to watch England vs Spain

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In 2020, the nation watched with heartache as Harry Kane and co lost to Italy on penalties, but hopes are high that the Gareth Southgate can steer the squad to its first tournament trophy in more than 50 years.

Being the biggest game in years, there are no shortage of places for football fans in Shropshire to watch all the action from Germany when it kicks off at 8pm.

But some venues are pulling out the stops and preparing to host the game in style come kick off on Sunday.

Telford & Wrekin Council are again showing the game on its big screen in Telford town centre.

However, while the semi final game when England knocked out the Netherlands was screened in Southwater, the council say the final is to be beamed onto their big screen at the QE11 Arena in Telford Town Park.

Southwater One will, however, still be lit up red and white in support of the England team as they take on the challenge to become the UEFA Euro 2024 champions.

A spokesperson said: “This Sunday England will take on Spain in the UEFA Euro 2024 final and we will be screening the match again for people to get together with friends and family to watch the fixture.

“Kick-off is 8pm and you can join us for the televised pre-match commentary as we build up to the game.

“The screening will take place in QE11 Arena Telford Town Park to allow more people to enjoy the experience. You can also come and watch the Wimbledon Tennis Men's Single Final earlier in the day scheduled for 2pm.”

England fans at The Salopian Pub in Shrewsbury during the semi-final

She added that food and drink vendors will be on site but people are invited to bring picnics, picnic chairs and rugs but no glass bottles are permitted.

Over in Shrewsbury, many of the town's pubs and bars will be showing the game, including the The Salopian Bar & Garden.

The Salopian has won accolades from CAMRA, as well as being named Shrewsbury & West Shropshire Pub of the Year on several occasions and has been hosting the Euros from the start. To get drinkers in the mood, a live band is playing at 3:30pm, but football fans have been warned to get their early.

"We don’t take table bookings or sell tickets for the event, it’s completely free entry but it’s first come first served so get down here early to guarantee entry. We open from 11:00am,” the pub said.

Real ale lovers may also be tempted to watch the big game at Tap and Can, which has four big screen and 14 lines of draught beer on for the occasion.

In Wellington Market, cafe Red Brick invested in a big screen for the tournament and it has paid off.

Staff there say they had 200 people in for the semi-final with “dancing on the tables” when England scored.

At the Blaina Wharf in East Dock Road in Newport, they have been showing all the big games form this year's tournament and Sunday will be no different.

The pub says the atmosphere has been “electric” in previous games.

A spokesperson said: “We've had every game live on our screens and we will be showing it on Sunday on our big screen. You don't need to book although it is recommended if you wish to eat,” they said.

Numerous venues in Bridgnorth have also been showing the tournament from the very start. On Sunday, pubs The Crown and The Harp in the High Street are both showing the final, and the town's football and rugby clubs are also celebrating the big match in style.

Bridgnorth Rugby Club will making use of their new clubhouse to broadcast the game live on the big screen, while at AFC Bridgnorth in Innage Lane they are hosting a Euro celebration from noon. The football club said they have a DJ on from 6pm, burgers and hot dogs, and the event is “family friendly”. Club stalwart Martin Swinscoe is also undertaking a head shave for charity ahead of the kick off at 8pm.