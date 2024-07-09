Find out about Shrewsbury Fire Station's open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is inviting members of the general public to join them at the St Michael's Street station in Shrewsbury on August 17 for a day of excitement, education, and entertainment for the whole family.

Between 11am and 3pm, visitors can view fire engine displays, watch live demonstrations, have tours of the fire control room, learn essential fire safety tips and techniques, take part in a charity raffle, and enjoy a toy stand, face painting and food stalls.

The fire service has also announced that to 'ensure an inclusive experience' they will have a dedicated hour from 10am to 11am for special needs and disability visitors.

Shrewsbury Fire Station is hosting an open day

Parking is available for visitors on site - although it is limited - and overflow parking will be available at the Masonic Hall. Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings will also offer further car park spaces.

Further information on the free-to-attend event can be found at: https://www.shropshirefire.gov.uk/event/shrewsbury-fire-station-open-day-2