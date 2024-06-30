Live music, good food galore and a flower show: Why I'm looking forward to this summer in Shropshire

There's loads to do when the sun shines in Shropshire that won't appear on any calendar - from enjoying a bevvy or two in one of our incredible pub gardens, to renting a canoe to take a paddle down the Severn, or even just packing a picnic to take in the scenery at any one of our beloved beauty spots.

But some huge events are coming to the county this summer and they have us all very excited for the next few months.

Alderfest 2024

Alderfest 2023

Alderford Lake near Whitchurch welcomed thousands to its inaugural event last year starring McFly, Sam Ryder, Aston Merrygold and Heather Small.

This year's event promises two days of activities and music for all the family.

And there's some nostalgia planned for us millennials - with S-Club, Atomic Kitten and boy band mash-up Boyzlife on the line-up.

They join big names like Example, Scott Mills and Ultrabeat at the festival on July 5 and 6.

Tickets and more information are available online at alderfest.com.

Live at Ludlow Castle

Bastille performing at Ludlow Castle last year. Picture: Nathan Robinson

After the huge success of last year's concerts, more big names are returning to the iconic setting of Ludlow Castle for a series of concerts in July.