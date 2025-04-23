Choir to sing in Montgomery this Saturday in aid of hospital charity
Newtown and District Male Voice Choir are set to perform this Saturday at a charity concert in Montgomery, supporting a truly meaningful cause. Known for their captivating harmonies and entertaining shows, the choir will take centre stage at St Nicholas's Church on Saturday, 26 April at 7.30pm. With talented special guests joining them, the evening is sure to delight music enthusiasts with a mix of unforgettable performances, light-hearted moments, and a few surprises along the way.
But this concert is about more than just music. It’s a chance to make a difference. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Renal Dialysis Unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, a charity that holds a special place in the hearts of the choir members.
Tickets are priced at only £10, and this includes refreshments during the interval. Be sure to book early, as only a handful of tickets will be available on the night.
To get your tickets, contact:
Sue Blower: 07939 128286
Eifion Astley: 07528 439229
Claire Hughes: 07484 731278
Experience the joy of live music and the fulfilment of making a difference. Mark your calendars and join us and help support this worthy cause – the choir would love to see you there!