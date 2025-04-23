Crews scramble to village on English/Welsh border to reports of barn on fire with livestock inside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.50pm last night (April 22) reporting a fire that was coming from a barn that had livestock inside, in Maesbrook near Llanymynech.

Two fire crews including the light pumping unit, the rescue tender and water carrier were sent from Baschurch and Oswestry to the scene.

However, upon arrival crews found the incident to be a false alarm and the fire to be a controlled burn.

Advice was given to the property's occupiers.