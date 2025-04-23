A family tea party being organised as part of the 80th anniversary of VE Day commemoration has received a financial boost from the town council

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on May 8 2025.

At a recent town council meeting, Councillor Kim Nicholls said she had attended a group meeting at the Royal British Legion to discuss plans for the important date.

Commemorations will begin on Monday, May 5 with a family tea party at The Royal British Legion Club at 2pm.

Councillor Nicholls said the legion is planning food, bunting and some entertainment and she wondered if the town council would be able to make a donation towards the cost from the events budget.

She said there would not be enough time now for the legion to apply for a grant.

Llandrindod Wells Mayor Councillor Marcia Morgan said she had given £100 from her allowances and Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Smith has also given £100 from his allowances towards the event.

Members unanimously agreed to give and additional £200 to the legion for the family tea party.

Commemorations will continue on Thursday, May 8 at 6pm when there will be a service at the town’s war memorial with a Proclamation by Jan Swindale, Llandrindod Wells Town Crier AHGTC.

It will be followed by singing from Ysgol Cefnllys Primary School Choir led by Mrs Lorraine Cadwallader-Jones and Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales School Choir led by Mrs Mandy Davies.

Residents and visitors are invited to take along tea lights to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who will never be forgotten.

On Sunday, May 11 at 3pm a service of commemoration with The Royal British Legion led by The Reverend Andrew Tweed will take place at the War Memorial.