The planes flying and on display at RAF Cosford Air Show this weekend
Here's a list of some of the aircraft that you should be able to see at this year's RAF Cosford Air Show.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you, like thousands of others, have managed to snag tickets to the now sold out RAF Cosford Air Show this Sunday, here's a list of aircraft you should expect to see.
If not, head up to a high point and you might be able to catch a glimpse of some of the dozens of planes and helicopters set to take to the skies for the show on Sunday.
This year will also be the first time that the Couteau Delta will perform at the show. The team is composed of highly skilled pilots from the French Air and Space Force (Armée de l'air et de l'espace) who fly the Mirage 2000D jets, and they are known for their precise and synchronized manoeuvres.
2024 is also set to be the first ever UK role demo display of the Lockheed Martin F-35 B Lightning II, flown by RAF pilots.
Among all the planes and helicopters, there will also be display from the RAF Falcons, the UK's premier military parachute display team.
Flying at Cosford Air Show
Wasp - Navy Wings
Swordfish - Navy Wings
Wildcat HMA.2 - Royal Navy Black Cats
BAE Systems Typhoon FGR.4 - Royal Air Force Typhoon Display Team
Lockheed Martin F-35 B Lightning II - Royal Air Force
Mirage 2000D - Armée de l'air et de l'espace Couteau Delta Display Team
Dassault Aviation Rafale - Armée de l'air et de l'espace
Hawk T.1 - RAF Aerobatic Team 'The Red Arrows'
Chinook Boeing CH-47 - RAF Chinook Display Team
AgustaWestland Wildcat HMA.2, solo display - Royal Navy Black Cats
Westland Gazelle, 4-Ship Gazelle Formation - Gazelle Sqn
Lynx, XZ179, Westland Helicopters AH.7 - Project Lynx
Voyager, Airbus A330 - Royal Air Force
de Havilland Vampire - Private owner
Jet Provost, BAC Mk 5 - Private owner
CAP 10 - Private owner
'Muscle Pitts Biplane' G-EWIZ - Rich Goodwin
'Sally B' B-17 Flying Fortress - B-17 Preservation Limited
Spitfire PR.XIX & Mustang P-51 - Rolls Royce Heritage Flight
BBMF Avro Lancaster PA474 with 4 x fighter escorts - Royal Air Force
Catalina 'Miss Pick Up', Consolidated Aircraft PBY5A - The Catalina Society
Grob Tutor T Mark 1 - Royal Air Force Tutor Display Team
Equipe de Voltaige, Extra 330 - Armée de l'air et de l'espace
ASK-21 Glider - Royal Air Force Gliding and Soaring Association
On display
Eurofighter Typhoon ZH590 (DA4) - Royal Air Force
A400M Atlas - Royal Air Force
Tornado F3T - Royal Air Force
Hawk T.1A XX181, XX236, & XX335 - Royal Air Force
Sea Harrier FRS.1 - Royal Navy Fleet Air Arm
NHIndustries NH90 - Royal Netherlands Air Force
Marchetti SF260 - Belgian Air Force