Families invited to get up close and personal to Shropshire's 'geodiversity' at fossils event

The fossil and geology event at Shropshire Wildlife Trust's The Cut Visitor Centre is part of February's DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival to celebrate the town's most famous son and the father of evolution, Charles Darwin.

The event at the Abbey Foregate centre will see geology expert Dr Cath Price exhibit some fossils and rocks and she will be on hand to look at any finds brought in by members of the public.

Lizzie Stuart, centre manager said: "Cath is an expert on all things geology and fossils. It is a drop-in event so people can come any time during the day between 10.30am and 3.30om and she will be there with a collection of fossils.

"People can also bring their own rocks, fossils or even shells or stones that they have found and Dr Price will provide her expert knowledge on the finds.

"It is also a chance for people to get up close and personal to fossils and some of our interesting geology," added Lizzie.

"Shropshire is the most geodiverse county in the UK so we have a large variety of rocks and different landforms. There's lots of things below the soil that we hope people will take an interest in.

"It is also a good opportunity to come up and explore the gardens and have some fun in the Wild Child Gardens."

She said the event, which takes place on Tuesday, February 13, is free, although they will be grateful for any donations.

For more information on other events taking place during the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival, visit: darwin.originalshrewsbury.co.uk/events.