Shrewsbury Town announce released and retained list

Just a few hours after the conclusion of the League One campaign – which saw Salop fall to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Leyton Orient the club announced their released and retained list.

Harry Burgoyne, Tom Flanagan, Tunmise Sobowale, Elliott Bennett, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan Tulloch, Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Bowman have not been offered fresh deals at the Croud Meadow ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the club will be looking to keep Dunkley along with goalkeeper Marsoi.

Significant because both players have options in the club's favour – so it appears they have been offered a new deal on different terms.

Salop are also looking to keep Mal Benning, Aaron Pierre and Dan Udoh whose future has been under a lot of speculation in recent weeks.

Morgan Feeney, Jason Sraha, George Nurse, Carl Winchester, Taylor Perry, Jordan Shipley, Roland Idowu, Tom Bloxham and Max Mata are under contract and will stay at the club next season under head coach Paul Hurst.

Jack Price, who signed just a few weeks ago and made a few appearances in a Shrewsbury shirt, is set to get the opportunity to train with the squad during pre-season in order to keep his fitness up with the intention of earning a new deal.

Just like at the end of any league season, Town's loanees Nohan Kenneh, Jack Hinchy and Joe Anderson will all return to their parent clubs.

And youngsters Nana Owusu, Josh Bailey and Declan Hutchings have hardly been seen throughout the campaign – they too have been released.