Paul Hurst adding to Shrewsbury backroom staff with fitness expert

Salop have advertised for a “first-team performance lead to join Paul Hurst and his staff at Sundorne Training Ground”.

Boss Hurst and director of football Micky Moore are preparing to enter a crucial summer at the club after guiding Town away from the relegation zone.

They are expecting a busy summer in the transfer market, but have also identified off-field areas to work on – including physical performance.

Town’s advertised job role reads: “We are seeking an exceptional individual to contribute to the physical preparation of the players to ensure the readiness and performance of the players is always at a maximum.

“As such, Shrewsbury Town FC are looking to recruit a passionate and knowledgeable physical performance coach who can optimise the physical development of the football club.

“The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in planning, delivering, and optimising the fitness development of players, as well as supporting the medical performance department to deliver an elite physical offering that covers all aspects of the performance paradigm.”

Town have wasted little time in getting stuck into this summer’s business ready for next season, following a summer of change 12 months ago that brought about the departures of then-boss Steve Cotterill and chief executive Brian Caldwell, as well as the arrivals of head coach Matt Taylor and director of football Moore.

This year, the club’s released and retained list was unveiled shortly after the final whistle of their final game of the season – a 3-1 defeat to Leyton Orient – confirming the exit of eight first-team players.

Harry Burgoyne, Tom Flanagan, Tunmise Sobowale, Elliott Bennett, Tom Bayliss, Rayhaan Tulloch, Aiden O’Brien and Ryan Bowman were not offered new deals.

Meanwhile, Town will feature live on Sky Sports at least 20 times next season, the broadcaster has confirmed.

As part of their record-breaking five-year deal with the EFL, Sky Sports have pledged to broadcast more than 1,059 live matches each season across existing channels and a brand new Sky Sports+ platform, which will be launched in August to “effectively replace the EFL’s domestic streaming option provided via iFollow and club streaming services”.

Ten live matches will be shown across a full weekend, including two League One fixtures, which will kick-off at 12.30pm. Sky Sports added that “while some matches will be rescheduled for broadcast purposes, the majority of fixtures won’t move.”