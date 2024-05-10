Carl Winchester salutes key figure following Shrewsbury return

Winchester first joined Shrewsbury on transfer deadline day in 2022 coming to Shropshire from Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

After a successful first season at the club under then manager Steve Cotterill he was brought back by head coach Matt Taylor – signing a two-year deal with Town.

And Winchester revealed in an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star that it was Longwell, Salop's former first-team coach who has since joined Burnley, who played a huge role in getting the Northern Irishman back to Salop.

Winchester said: "It was Davey Longwell. He is not here anymore. But he was on at me all summer.

"He kept asking me what I was doing and I was like I don't know.