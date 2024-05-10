Shropshire Star
Close

Carl Winchester salutes key figure following Shrewsbury return

Midfielder Carl Winchester has revealed Dave Longwell played a huge part in bringing him back to the club last summer.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Carl Winchester of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time (AMA)

Winchester first joined Shrewsbury on transfer deadline day in 2022 coming to Shropshire from Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

After a successful first season at the club under then manager Steve Cotterill he was brought back by head coach Matt Taylor – signing a two-year deal with Town.

And Winchester revealed in an exclusive interview with the Shropshire Star that it was Longwell, Salop's former first-team coach who has since joined Burnley, who played a huge role in getting the Northern Irishman back to Salop.

Winchester said: "It was Davey Longwell. He is not here anymore. But he was on at me all summer.

"He kept asking me what I was doing and I was like I don't know.

Similar stories
Most popular