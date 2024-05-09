Super Shrewsbury bag six of the best
Kim Bebbington bagged a first-half hat-trick as Shrewsbury Town hit Lichfield City for six.
Salop blitzed their hosts in the first half of their West Midlands Women's League Premier Division encounter, with Paris Schofield and Alicia Robinson making it 5-1 by the interval.
And Sophie Eastwood wrapped up a 6-1 victory 10 minutes form the final whistle to leave Shrews third in the table.
Elsewhere in the division, sixth-placed Shifnal Town suffered a chastening 8-1 defeat at Coventry Sphinx.
AFC Telford overcame Newcastle Town 2-0 to remain top of West Midlands League Division One North – though second-placed Port Vale are a point back with two games in hand.
Abbie Baldwin and Abi Beady scored Bucks' goals in the second half to keep up their end of the bargain.
There was a Shropshire derby in the Staffordshire Premier League that ended with Allscott Heath sharing four goals and the points – Taylor Wright and Chloe Ellis were on target for Albrighton.
Whitchurch Alport, meanwhile, bagged a perfect 10 at Wyrley.
Bethany Cooke and Francesca Scott both hit hat-tricks, and were joined on the scoresheet by Rose-Anna Cooper, Monique Higgs, Amber Merrifield and Danni Prince.
AFC Telford United Reserves remain on course for the Shropshire Super League title after winning 3-1 at Worthen Juniors – the only side who could still catch them.
One more win will get the Bucks' second string over the line after Charlotte Jones, Frances Green and Kimberley Holden-James scored in their latest victory.
It was their most important of the season as defeat would have left the title race in the hands of Worthen.
Elsewhere, Shrewsbury Up & Comers saw off Allscott Heath Development 3-1 thanks to Chloe Cross (two) and Jamie-Lee Shepherd, while Dawley Town Lionesses draw 1-1 with Ellesmere Rangers – Katie Perkins scored for Ellesmere.