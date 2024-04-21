Record-breaking dance group hope to host Shrewsbury's biggest ever disco for charity
Shrewsbury residents are being invited to get their boogie on for charity at what could be the town's biggest disco ever.
A disco workshop is set to take place in Shrewsbury's Quarry next month to raise money for Shropshire Mental Health Support.
Organisers hope to create Shrewsbury's biggest-ever disco to help contribute towards the charity's new wellbeing vehicle.
The vehicle will support rural communities in Shropshire and will be used each week by a team of staff and volunteers to distribute support leaflets and information about other services, while staff will be available to talk with people and offer support and signposting.
The Shrewsbury event will be hosted by world record-breakers I Can Dance Shrewsbury.
In 2018, the group took the Guinness World Records title for the largest number of people to dance the Charleston.
A whopping 1,096 people danced their way into the record books in Shrewsbury Quarry Park and raised over £5,000 for Severn Hospice in the process.
Over winter, the group surprised Shrewsbury shoppers with a festive flash mob to spread some Christmas cheer.
The '70s disco event will take place on Saturday, May 18 on the green next to the bandstand from 10am to 11am. A suggested donation of £2 per person is recommended and '70s fancy dress is encouraged.
For more details on dance classes email Sarah Bright at hello@icandanceshrewsbury.com.
Shropshire Mental Health Support can be reached by calling 01743 368647 or visiting shropshiremhs.com.