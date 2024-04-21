Record-breaking dance group hope to host Shrewsbury's biggest ever disco for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A disco workshop is set to take place in Shrewsbury's Quarry next month to raise money for Shropshire Mental Health Support.

Organisers hope to create Shrewsbury's biggest-ever disco to help contribute towards the charity's new wellbeing vehicle.

The vehicle will support rural communities in Shropshire and will be used each week by a team of staff and volunteers to distribute support leaflets and information about other services, while staff will be available to talk with people and offer support and signposting.

Photo: Kate Kimber Photography

The Shrewsbury event will be hosted by world record-breakers I Can Dance Shrewsbury.

In 2018, the group took the Guinness World Records title for the largest number of people to dance the Charleston.

A whopping 1,096 people danced their way into the record books in Shrewsbury Quarry Park and raised over £5,000 for Severn Hospice in the process.

Photo: Kate Kimber Photography

Over winter, the group surprised Shrewsbury shoppers with a festive flash mob to spread some Christmas cheer.

The '70s disco event will take place on Saturday, May 18 on the green next to the bandstand from 10am to 11am. A suggested donation of £2 per person is recommended and '70s fancy dress is encouraged.

Photo: Kate Kimber Photography

For more details on dance classes email Sarah Bright at hello@icandanceshrewsbury.com.

Shropshire Mental Health Support can be reached by calling 01743 368647 or visiting shropshiremhs.com.