Two classic steam locos running through Shropshire on Saturday - when and where to see them

The train is called the Great Britain XVI, a nine-day tour of the UK which started in London last weekend and has since visited places such as Kent, Inverness and Liverpool.

On Saturday, the penultimate day of the excursion, the train will be heading from Merseyside to Swansea; a journey that's expected to take 10 hours.

After leaving Liverpool Lime Street at 9am, the train heads through Runcorn and down to Chester. After a 35-minute stop it continues down to Shrewsbury and on to Craven Arms where it turns right and onto the Heart of Wales line, through Knighton and Llandrindod Wells, towards Swansea, where it's due to arrive at 7.17pm.

The train will be pulled by two former London Midland & Scotish Railway (LMS) Black 5 locomotives, nos. 44871 and 45407, which were built in 1945 and 1937 respectively.

Once, 842 of these machines, which were designed to pull passenger and goods trains, existed - operating from the top of Scotland down to the Dorset coast.