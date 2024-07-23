In pictures: New bridge opens as Shropshire canal restoration continues

The Schoolhouse Bridge was opened at the end of last month after a group of volunteers have worked hard to make it happen, and by using money raised from public donations.

The bridge on opening day (Grum)

The opening of the bridge is a triumph for those who wish to close the 'Shropshire Gap' - the unrestored section of Montgomery Canal between Crickheath and Llanymynech - and see the waterway reach the Welsh border.

Although the new bridge has been opened, work is not finished. Plans to re-water the section are in process with consulting engineers - engaged by Canal and River Trust - to design two graceful curves in the canal so that boats can slide effortlessly under the structure and on towards the border.

The bridge was designed with road traffic in mind, meaning that it crosses the canal at an angle. The channel must therefore accommodate the bridge, rather than the other way around.

A short walk from the towpath leads to where the Shropshire Union Canal Society can be found hard at work with their efforts towards restoring the canal channel from Crickheath Bridge towards Schoolhouse.

Completed section of the canal restoration, picture: Shropshire Union Canal Society

Project manager Tom Fulda said: "Parts are all but ready for water testing this winter and the rebuilding of the Wharf wall at Crickheath is nearly complete.

"The Society is also very grateful for the help of members of the Dry Stone Walling Association who have been present at all the work parties this year.

Coping stones go on the wharf wall, picture: Shropshire Union Canal Society

"We've had to have some extra work parties this summer and it's great to see so many, old and new, volunteers that have stepped up - or down as the case maybe - to keep the project on schedule."

Pictures show the restoration work taking place on the Montgomery Canal and the rebuilding of the Wharf wall at Crickheath.