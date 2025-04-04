Cross Country trains from Wolverhampton face cancellations this weekend due to works - what to expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crosscountry made the announcement today, saying that due to engineering works, none of their services will be running between the two cities on April 11.

Rail replacement buses will be provided between Wolverhampton, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent, where passengers will be able to take connecting services to Manchester Piccadilly.

CrossCountry services will be cancelled between Wolverhampton and Manchester Piccadilly on April 6.

The rail company expects the engineering works, that are being carried out by National Rail, to affect other services too including late changes and cancellations.

A statement by Crosscountry added: "We know this may cause some inconvenience and, whilst we continue to do our utmost to get you to your destination, we recommend that you check your journey before you travel."

Rail journeys can be checked on National Rail's website.