Town's first ever Pride aims to "create a future where everyone lives safely together with mutual respect, tolerance, and acceptance”

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Oswestry Pride Committee, a grassroots group of volunteers, has set June 1 this year as the launch date and a Pride Parade on June 15 which aims to bring together all members of the community to "show their support for the town's thriving LGBTQ+ community."

A spokesperson for the committee said: “Oswestry Pride would not be possible without the dedication and support of the local businesses, community organisations and enthusiastic volunteers who have come together to make the events a reality.

"We have been incredibly impressed by Oswestry’s commitment to inclusivity.

"The support offered has been truly commendable and Oswestry should feel proud."

The event invites "everyone to join us for Oswestry's first ever Pride celebration and be part of this historic moment.

"It is Oswestry’s Pride, and we welcome everyone to come together to celebrate our wonderfully diverse town.

"Together we can create a future where everyone lives safely together with mutual respect, tolerance, and acceptance”.

The town will be host to events and workshops to promote inclusivity and foster a sense of community.

The Oswestry Pride launch event will take place on June 1 at the Climate Action Hub in Bailey Street and promises to be an event filled with "creativity, acceptance, and celebration."

Festivities will heat up on June 15 with Oswestry’s first ever Pride Parade.

There will be a Pride Picnic in Cae Glas Park featuring live performances from The Derwen Dance Crew, Identity School of Dance, poets and performers and a variety of stalls from LGBTQ+ creators, business owners and local groups and charities.

An Oswestry Pride Programme, sponsored by Santander, showcasing the full list of events and workshops on offer will be available soon.

The spokesperson said: "The Oswestry Pride celebrations aim to create a safe and welcoming place for members of Oswestry’s LGBTQ+ community, their friends, families, and allies.

"It will serve as a platform to raise awareness, promote education, and encourage open dialogue about the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community with a range of workshops and talks throughout the month with thanks to their local sponsor Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors."

If you would like to be involved in Oswestry Pride visit the website or email oswestrypride@gmail.com