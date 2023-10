Express steam loco Royal Scot to run through Shropshire on Tuesday - when and where to see it

A classic express steam locomotive will be heading through Shropshire tomorrow as it moves across the country to pull a private excursion train later this week.

46100 Royal Scot. Photo: Locomotive Services Group Former London Midland & Scottish Railway (LMS) Royal Scot class, No. 46100 Royal Scot, will run the length of the county on Tuesday morning en route to Bristol.