A weekend celebration of parish life

So much happens within our parish that is good and deserves to be celebrated from local groups, social support, schools and the wonderful environment within which our community is set. Some of the groups are well established; the church has been here for over 1,000 years, Alberbury Young Farmers for 76 years, Alberbury Cricket Club nearly a century not out, Halfway House Male Voice Choir at least 50 years, Weeds United ( the gardening club) 20 years, Three Cheers ( coffee, cake and company) 10 years and growing, Brynhafren Primary School moved into the Welsh portion of our parish in 1962, the WI has been meeting since 1920 to name but a few that will be represented.

The weekend will culminate in a Songs of Praise to truly celebrate what a rich and varied life exists within just one parish.

There will be refreshments available all weekend and any donations will be in aid of Alberbury Church and The Severn Hospice.