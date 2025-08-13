Llanwrtyd and District’s annual agricultural show will take place on Saturday, August 16

It will be held Ffos Fields (LD5 4RS), with judging commencing at 12 noon.

Highlights will include sheep and horse shows, a dog show, stalls, a bouncy castle, and a vintage display.

There will also be face-painting, five-a-side football, It's a Knock Out, and a bar.

Other competitions will include farm produce, cookery, home produce, floral categories, craft, children’s classes and photography.

Full details are available in the show schedules which are available in local shops now.

Admission is £5 for adults, £1 for under 16s, and free for under 5s.

Following the show on Sunday, August 17 at 3pm there will be a strawberry tea in the show marquee.

It will be held in aid of the Breconshire Friends of Prostrate Cymru