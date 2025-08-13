Discover local talent at Market Drayton’s Artisan Trail

From paintings and textiles to silver and glass, the Artisan Trail offers something for everyone. Watch live demonstrations, meet the artisans behind the creations, and discover unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else — all while enjoying a leisurely stroll through Market Drayton during the late morning and early afternoon.

Creative Drayton

From paintings and textiles to silver and glass, the Artisan Trail offers something for everyone. Watch live demonstrations, meet the artisans behind the creations, and discover unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else — all while enjoying a leisurely stroll through Market Drayton during the late morning and early afternoon.

The trail begins at the Creative Drayton stall in the indoor market, where you can pick up your map and start your journey through the town’s thriving creative scene. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local talent and enjoy a community-focused outing in Market Drayton.

For anyone looking for a creative day out, the Artisan Trail promises inspiration, craftsmanship, and the charm of Market Drayton.

Date: Saturday 30 August

Time: 10am–2pm

Locations across Market Drayton (start at the Creative Drayton stall in the indoor market)