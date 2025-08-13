Discover local talent at Market Drayton’s Artisan Trail
This summer, Market Drayton is celebrating the creativity and craftsmanship of its local artists with a special Artisan Trail. Organised by Creative Drayton, the trail invites visitors to explore a variety of artworks and handmade treasures across the town.
From paintings and textiles to silver and glass, the Artisan Trail offers something for everyone. Watch live demonstrations, meet the artisans behind the creations, and discover unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else — all while enjoying a leisurely stroll through Market Drayton during the late morning and early afternoon.
From paintings and textiles to silver and glass, the Artisan Trail offers something for everyone. Watch live demonstrations, meet the artisans behind the creations, and discover unique pieces you won’t find anywhere else — all while enjoying a leisurely stroll through Market Drayton during the late morning and early afternoon.
The trail begins at the Creative Drayton stall in the indoor market, where you can pick up your map and start your journey through the town’s thriving creative scene. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local talent and enjoy a community-focused outing in Market Drayton.
For anyone looking for a creative day out, the Artisan Trail promises inspiration, craftsmanship, and the charm of Market Drayton.
Date: Saturday 30 August
Time: 10am–2pm
Locations across Market Drayton (start at the Creative Drayton stall in the indoor market)