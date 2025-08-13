Builth Wells Councillor Gwyn Davies showing the event was fun for all last year

Youngsters are in for a great day at the sixth Builth Wells fun day, with donkeys, bouncy castles and pop up pizza.

The fun day will take place on the Groe on Sunday (August 17) from 11am until 4pm.

Organised by Builth Wells Town Council it will be packed full of attractions and entertainment for all the family.

It will include be a variety of games, inflatables and stalls, and some farm animals and some farming and other machinery.

There will also be donkey rides, bouncy castles, face painting and lots more.

The town’s sports clubs as well as Builth Rotary Club, Dyfed Powys Police and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service hope to attend after being at previous events to help out and promote their groups.

There will also be ice creams and pizzas available to purchase and entry will be free and there will be free access to all the activities.

Builth Wells Councillor Gwyn Davies, who initially came up with the idea, said: “The council is delighted to be able to hold the fun day again.

“We just want to try and put on a nice little fun day with something different for the children to see and do and have a photograph taken with animals. We are excited to put it on again and make it a fun cheap family day so children can enjoy themselves and the parents won’t need to put their hands in their pockets too much.

“Over the last few years that we have put it on, it has been a tremendous success with lots of positive feedback, so this year we are looking forward to another successful day.”

It will be the sixth time the council has held the event, their fun days in 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 were huge successes. But Covid restrictions put a stop to plans for 2020.