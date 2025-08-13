Midlands Air Ambulance announce headline sponsor and host of annual ball

The charity has also confirmed EBC Group, a leading Midlands based IT services provider, as headline sponsor for the second consecutive year.

The annual black-tie event celebrates the outstanding contributions of individuals and organisations that make the charity’s lifesaving missions possible. Guests at the event will enjoy a red-carpet welcome, a three-course meal and a variety of performances and presentations throughout the night.

The local radio host and business owner said, "It’s a real honour to be hosting the Recognition Awards and Charity Ball once again. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity does truly incredible work, and this event is such a powerful celebration of the people who make that possible. The evening recognises real heroes and helps raise vital funds to keep the service flying."

Ed James at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Ball 2024

Aidan Halling, Head of Marketing at EBC Group, added: "We’re a business with deep roots in the region and we’re proud to sponsor this event for the second year. Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides a critical service, and we’re honoured to support their mission, both as IT partner and as headline sponsor for this celebration of community impact."

"Our Saving Lives Charity Ball is an evening of entertainment and celebration with recognition at its heart," said Emma Wood, Head of Fundraising and Engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. "We’re delighted to welcome back both Ed James and EBC group. Ed is a much-loved figure and always brings a great warmth and energy to the evening. We’re equally proud to have EBC Group return as our headline sponsor. As a long-time supporter, their passion for giving back to the community really aligns with our charity and our values."

For ticket bookings, please email the charity’s group events lead, Jo Bailey at jo.bailey@midlandsairambulance.com. For sponsorship enquiries, please email jon.cottrell@midlandsairambulance.com.

For further information on the charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.