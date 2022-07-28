Telford hosts Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games viewing festival

Southwater

The town's 'Commonwealth Games Festival' site is now open in Southwater, with a summer market including entertainment, food and drink, and seating to watch live Birmingham 2022 action on the big screen.

The festival site will have a range of local food and drink traders offering a variety of street food including Indian snacks, Dutch pancakes, pizza, burgers, Caribbean BBQ, crepes and waffles plus a bar and crafters.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It is a privilege for Telford & Wrekin to host a Commonwealth Games Festival site for our local residents, we can all share in the Games by watching it live and for free on a big screen in Southwater. The summer market offering entertainment, food and drink will make it a great Games experience for all.