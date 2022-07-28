Notification Settings

Telford hosts Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games viewing festival

Telford

Telford folk will be able to enjoy the Commonwealth Games with drinks and street food on hand in the town centre over the next few weeks.

Southwater
Southwater

The town's 'Commonwealth Games Festival' site is now open in Southwater, with a summer market including entertainment, food and drink, and seating to watch live Birmingham 2022 action on the big screen.

The festival site will have a range of local food and drink traders offering a variety of street food including Indian snacks, Dutch pancakes, pizza, burgers, Caribbean BBQ, crepes and waffles plus a bar and crafters.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It is a privilege for Telford & Wrekin to host a Commonwealth Games Festival site for our local residents, we can all share in the Games by watching it live and for free on a big screen in Southwater. The summer market offering entertainment, food and drink will make it a great Games experience for all.

"I encourage you to come down to Southwater and join in the festival atmosphere and celebrations."

