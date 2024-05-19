Charity colour run headed to new venue

Following the success of recent colour runs held in Shrewsbury and Newtown, Mid Wales, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund is now gearing up to give people another chance to have fun, get covered in colourful paint, and help raise money for the charity.

The 5k run is taking place at the Apley Estate in Norton, near Shifnal, on Saturday, August 17, and organisers are hoping to see bumper crowds.

Emilie Kerr, Events Marketing Coordinator at Lingen Davies said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring our popular colour run to Telford.

"It is always a popular, fabulously messy fun day and everyone has a big smile on their face, so we are pleased to be able to offer more people the chance to join in, all the while raising much-needed funds to help support local cancer services.

“It’s been described as the happiest 5k in the world and I think that’s spot on! We’re already looking forward to it and I would encourage everyone who wants to take part to apply as soon as possible as we know it will once again be a popular event so they need to grab their places before they all go.”

Individuals, families, and businesses have already helped raise more than £100,000 to help the charity improve the lives of those affected by cancer across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales by taking part in previous events since 2020.

Lingen Davies Colour Runs have taken place at the Sansaw Estate in Hadnall and The Shropshire County Showground in Shrewsbury as well as the first Mid Wales one which took place in Parc Dolerw, Newtown, last year.

“We know there are plenty of businesses that decide to take part in a Lingen Davies Colour Run as a team building exercise,” Emilie added.

“It is always great seeing how much fun people have whether they are doing the challenge with colleagues, friends or family – it is open to everyone and a great way to help Lingen Davies continue to provide the services we do and offer even more services to anyone affected by cancer.

“We also have a number of sponsorship opportunities available to those businesses who may wish to support us while promoting themselves,” she said.

Registration costs £23 for adults and £8.50 for the under 12s. Anyone who signs up gets a colour run pack which has a T-shirt and sunglasses in.

Family tickets are also available.

Lingen Davies asks adults to raise £50 and children to raise £25 when taking part if possible – but anything participants can raise is appreciated.

To sign up fill out a registration form online at lingendavies.co.uk/event/telfordcolourrun2024.