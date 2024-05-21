Jazz events returning to Bridgnorth after death of founder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bridgnorth Jazz has been relaunched with new organisers and and a new venue.

The event was originally started by Tim Lord, who has sadly died, but it has now been taken over by a new band of jazz enthusiasts.

The new Bridgnorth Jazz night takes place at The Court in St. Mary’s Street in High Town.

The next session is on Sunday June 2 at 12.30pm.

Musicians performing at The Court on the day are part of the Ludlow Jazz Collective, based in South Shropshire.

They are Louise Gough, vocals; Paul Brooks, on keyboard; Roy Johnson on sax; Nick Hutton on bass and Larry Tench on drums.

Entrance is free and all are welcome.