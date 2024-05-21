Latest plans for dozens of new homes in Albrighton approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The scheme for land near Shaw Lane proposed by Boningale Homes was approved unanimously by Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee today, and is the final extension of the Millfields development in the north-east of the village.

Council planning officers said the developer’s plan to use Millfield Road as the main route on and off the site rather than Shaw Lane was acceptable, and had recommended the scheme for approval.

However outstanding concerns around community facilities and car parking will be dealt with in a later application, after councillors recommended the detailed plans come back before committee before the scheme gets final approval.

Councillor for Albrighton Nigel Lumby said he supported housing development on the site, but outlined his concerns that promised community facilities had not been provided by developers in earlier phases of the scheme, in line with the local plan.

“I agree with this application, it’s in the local plan and can be managed in the overall expansion of our village,” he said.

“This is my communities' last chance to get amenities they believe they were promised in the local plan. Once it goes to reserved matters we’ve lost any say.

“A doctors surgery in phase one and two? It never happened. A car park in phase four? Not happening. Adult football pitch? Not happening. Sports hall? Not happening. Albrighton is feeling let down.”

Meanwhile Albrighton Parish Council (APC) outlined its concerns with existing parking arrangements on Shaw Lane, and said that an indicative scheme put forward by the developers which included six community parking spaces fell short of what was required.

The council added that should the developer amend the scheme to include parking for 20 cars, which could be used by rail users and school visitors, they could take responsibility for the facility at no cost to the county council.

“Additional housing obviously puts pressure on the village infrastructure. Parking in Albrighton much like other villages in Shropshire is at a premium and is causing huge problems for residents and businesses alike,” said APC chair Colin Noakes.

“The site is immediately adjacent to the train station, St Mary’s school and there’s also a busy doctors surgery in very close proximity. Consequently on-street parking around the station and the school is already heavily used particularly during school drop off and pick up times.

“The indicative plan produced by the developers shows provision for only six parking spaces which is nowhere near the level of parking which is required.”

The council requested a condition be imposed on any planning consent to ensure the 20 spaces were provided.

Doug Moulton, representing the scheme’s planning agent Enzygo, said he understood that parking was a “key issue” for Albrighton residents, and said that provision of leisure facilities would be covered with a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) payment which could be used to provide the facilities outlined in the local plan.

“The application provides exclusive school staff parking to remove the overspill parking currently on Shaw Lane, which will release pressure on Shaw Lane and help address issues around school drop off and collection times,” he said.

“The development is expected to generate £500,000 in CIL payment with 15 per cent directed to the parish council. CIL is levied to pay for infrastructure improvements including leisure facilities.

“The development will deliver a range of housing types and sizes including bungalows, 15 per cent affordable housing, which will be secured through a section 106 agreement.”

Councillors voted unanimously to approve the scheme and delegate authority to officers to negotiate a section 106 agreement relating to developer contributions.

A detailed application will come back to Shropshire Council’s planning committee for approval before work can begin.