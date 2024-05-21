See which roads will be shut - and for how long - for this year's Newport Carnival

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This year's carnival is set to return on Saturday, June 8.

The event regularly attracts hundreds of visitors to the town centre, who line the streets to watch the parade and revel in the free festivities.

It is set to include a variety of live entertainment, as well as a range of food and drink stalls.

The high street entertainment starts at 10am, with the Royal Party crowning held at the Butter Cross at 11am, while the parade starts at 12pm.

In order for the annual event to return, some road closures are planned for the big day.

Audley Road, Audley Avenue, Avenue Road, Wellington Road and Upper Bar (from its junction with Wellington Road to its junction with Granville Avenue) will be closed between 10.30am and 2pm for the procession.

Between the hours of 6am and 9pm, several roads in the town centre will be closed for the carnival, including Upper Bar, High Street, St Mary's Street, Lower Bar, Stafford Street, New Street and Wellington Road.

Signed diversion routes will be in place for the duration.