Preparations ongoing for virtual Shrewsbury Flower Show

The event is set to take place virtually between noon and 8pm on Friday and Saturday, August 14 and 15.

Organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society and led by the chairman of the marketing subcommittee Amanada Jones, the show will run on social media pages, predominantly Facebook and YouTube.

Those who are less familiar with social media channels are being encouraged to ask relatives or neighbours to help them access the event.

Amanda said: “It would be a shame to just do nothing on those two days in August. Having posted a comment on Facebook to see whether people would be interested, the feedback was positive and so it inspired me to see what we could come up with.

“We’re holding some of our typical competitions found in the Severn & Dingle Marquees, for children, along with a colouring competition kindly sponsored by Scribble Inc.

Celebrity gardener Penny Meadmore

"Entry is easy and prizes will include free entry to classes and the next Shrewsbury Flower Show.

“The event has already generated some terrific interest from some of the show’s regular exhibitors and traders, some of whom are offering discounts. These businesses will feature throughout the two days as well as on the website.”

Amanda said support is growing with the 2019 celebrity gardener David Domoney, and Penny Meadmore, who was due to be at the show this year having been in 2017 and 2018, joining Margaret Thrower and Alan Wilding for a free live Zoom gardeners Q&A.

Celebrity gardener David Domoney

Chefs James Sherwin, Chris Burt, Paul Crowe and mixologist James Hitchen have already been filmed putting together culinary delicacies and mixing cocktails.

The Christians band, who headlined the show a number of years ago, have provided a personal message along with a couple of lockdown tracks.

Footlights Dance School have also shared some of their recent performances.

Amanda added: “We are still fine tuning the itinerary for the two days, those interested should keep an eye on our social media channels so they don’t miss out.”