Persian specialist from Whitchurch launches new cookbook

Rebekah Jones, 38, of Haroldgate, has been running My Little Persian Kitchen alongside successful supper clubs for years and decided to turn her passion into a cookbook people could follow.

She said: "I have been running sell-out supper clubs in Shropshire for two years now and my first Persian recipe book is being published by Pegasus publishers and is due out in store on August 27.

"I also launched an online spice subscription service during lockdown and I'm a tutor at Perrys Field to Fork in Eccleshall teaching Persian cooking classes.

"My book is available for pre-order direct through the publishers until August 27."

My Little Persian Kitchen is a collection of food and stories inspired by Persia. People will learn about the delicate herbs and spices used in both modern and traditional Persian cooking, and the secret ingredient, time.

Flavours ranging from the smoky woody notes of cardamom to the delicate flavours of saffron and everything in between can be found among the recipes.

Rebekah also provides tutoring at a Staffordshire-based Artisan Cookery School and offers an online spice subscription club which is available to purchase on Etsy and her own website, www.mylittlepersiankitchen.shop.

The book is available to pre-order from www.pegasuspublishers.com/books/rebekah-jones/my-little-persian-kitchen