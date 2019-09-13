Hitler’s plans for Bridgnorth base go on display

The plans, which were found in a bunker in Belgium at the end of the war, were brought back to the UK by a soldier and include maps of power stations, waterways, main roads and other strategic sites across the area.

The display, which also includes other Second World War militaria and a scale model Battle of Waterloo, is the first of a series of events taking place as part of Bridgnorth Library History Week.

Emma Spenser, branch manager of Bridgnorth Library, said it was a chance to delve deeper into the past of Bridgnorth and its people.

She said: "Our annual Bridgnorth Library History Week is a chance to showcase the wonderful history and heritage of our beautiful town.

"It is also an opportunity for people to learn and explore aspects of local history and history in general, but to also delve into their own family history, using the range of free resources that the library has to offer, such as ancestry."

Other events will include talks and walks around the town.

Light-hearted

An illustrated talk, 'Bridgnorth Castle: Its History and Reconstruction in 1:56 scale', will take place at the library from 7pm on Wednesday.

Advertising

Wish You Were Here, a light-hearted look at the written side of postcards, will take place on Thursday from 7pm.

On September 20 there will be a guided walk called People Power, running from 10.30am. Meet outside the library.

Friday will also give people the chance to meet family history volunteers. The event will run from 2pm until 5pm.

The week will be rounded out by a talk by authors Susannah Stapleton and James Hannah on The Adventures of Maud West: Lady Detective.

Events cost £3.50 and tickets can be booked in advance at Bridgnorth Library.