Bridgnorth locals invited to Summer Party at Mortimer Lodge

Visitors who attend can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the attractive communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s, ice cream and a friendly atmosphere. There will also be the opportunity to meet the apartment Owners who are already living there and hear their first-hand experience of the benefits of independent living with Churchill.

Churchill’s Divisional Sales & Marketing Director David Meachem said: “Our Summer Party is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with downsizing to a new Churchill apartment. We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our friendly sales team and hear about all the ways we can support a smooth and hassle free move. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join the party and see for themselves the wonderful friendly community atmosphere we have here.”

Churchill Living's Mortimer Lodge in Bridgnorth. Photo: Churchill Living

Mortimer Lodge is a collection of stylish and energy-efficient one and two bedroom retirement apartments boasting spacious rooms throughout and available to buy now. Considerately designed with the over 60s in mind, it comes with the benefits of a sociable Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite for friends and family to stay, a Lodge Manager to oversee things, and a 24-hour emergency Careline service. It’s proving popular with local over 60s looking to make the most of the independence, security, friendship and peace of mind it offers.

Why not bring along a friend and book your place at the party by calling 01746 708737.

To find out more about Churchill’s programme of social events taking place throughout the summer visit the website.