Severn Valley Railway named 'Leading Railway Enthusiast Site' in awards

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR), which this year is celebrating its 60th anniversary, was named the Leading Railway Enthusiast Site in the 2025 SME UK Enterprise Awards.

The popular heritage railway welcomes up to 250,000 visitors per year, and is among the UK’s most popular and much-loved historical attractions.

Run largely by a dedicated body of more than 1,600 volunteers, the full-size, standard-gauge railway line runs regular steam and diesel-hauled passenger trains along a scenic 16-mile route between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth for visitors and enthusiasts.

The legendary Flying Scotsman arrives at Severn Valley Railway. Travelling ticket inspector Ian Powick in the plush interior of the train.

The awards, organised by trade publication SME News, shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of businesses across the UK.

"We’re delighted to have been recognised in this way, as the SVR has a well-deserved reputation for the scale and scope of its enthusiast events," said SVR managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster.

"Our steam and diesel events in both spring and autumn draw a great deal of attention, and more recently we’ve been able to add shorter winter enthusiast events to our calendar too."

This week, the railway announced an extra date for visitors to see the world-famous Flying Scotsman after tickets for an initial event sold out in less than three minutes.

The Flying Scotsman is set to haul the first service on Friday, July 25, when the SVR reopens its full line following repairs after a landslip at Mor Brook bridge, between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations in January.

The SVR is also set to host its Autumn Steam Gala between September 18 and 21, where the railway will be hosting its first ever Merchant Navy class guest, SR 35006 Peninsular & Oriental S N Co, alongside other yet-to-be-announced guests and home fleet locomotives.

The Friday and Saturday nights of the event will also see overnight running, in celebration of the SVR’s 60th anniversary.

Awards coordinator Laura O’Carroll said: "SME News prides itself on the validity of its awards and winners. The awards are given solely on merit and are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition."