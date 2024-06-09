Watch: Planes, military helicopters and the famous Red Arrows amaze and astound at Cosford Air Show
Tens of thousands of people poured into RAF Cosford today for an annual celebration of all things aeronautical and while the weather disappointed, the spectacular machines flying overhead did not.
Against a grey sky backdrop, skilled pilots showed off what their mighty aircraft could do in highly-coordinated displays that entertained the thousands of spectators massed below.
Beautiful planes, helicopters and military aircraft of all kinds got their time in the spotlight in a packed schedule of displays - but the famous Red Arrows stunt team stole the show again with their tightly-choreographed show that painted the dull skies red, white and blue.
Enjoy our video of the show above, and see the best photos of the Red Arrows below: