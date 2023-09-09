Coracle teams make a splash for charity during fun fundraiser in Shrewsbury

Keith Sudlow from Shrewsbury dresses as Elvis Presley for the race

Thirty-eight teams of four took to the River Severn racing their coracles - traditional, single-person, circular boats with one paddle - between the Pengwern Boat Club and the Hercules statue in the Quarry on a Friday afternoon.

A large crowd turned out to watch as competitors battled it out in six relay-style qualifying rounds and then a knockout competition at the Coracle World Championships. It's all in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

An all-female team called Tit-Tanic set a new world record of four minutes and 21 seconds on the course. Awards were handed out to the teams at the Pengwern Boat Club following the watery mayhem.

Jayney Davies, who chairs the organising committee, said: "It was an amazing day and the weather was perfect for the enthusiastic teams who had a fun and challenging day on the river."

Ghostbusters fans Robert Avery, Peter Price-Higgott, Carl Traynor and Alex Garmston

Competitor Owen Fyfield was Nightwing, a comic book character in a Shropshire Chamber of Commerce team called DC Heroes. Chamber chief executive Ruth Ross was Catwoman.

Owen said: "We didn't make it past qualifying but it was great fun and I would do it again.

"It is a lot of fun and a nice challenge to have. I didn't handle it very well and I would like to get good at this."

Teams were colour-coded to make them easy to spot amid the thrashing surf as paddles were thrust furiously into the Severn. The members took part in a relay involving them turning, which caused many team members to come a cropper and end up in the water.

"There were a few capsizing," he said. "I was tipped out in the practice rounds and the water was very welcoming compared to the heat!

One competitor slips into the water

"I didn't have much practice and it is definitely something that I want to get better at."

Refreshments were laid on at the Pengwern Club for the teams while crowds on the opposite bank enjoyed the free entertainment.

The Sabrina boat river tour continued throughout and the competition was paused to let the popular tourist trips pass.

"The boat gave us a honk and we waved," said Owen.

"The chamber is looking to get involved in more events and give something back to the community."

The event is a major fun fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support and has been running for 16 years. In 2022, the race raised over £35,500 - taking the total money raised by the annual event to over £350,000.

Disney princesses Stuart Tonks, Jay Barnett, Dave Haynes and Barry Nicholas from Middas

On Friday evening the event was well on the way to smashing through the £30,000 and beating last year's total.

Each year, the team that raises the most money is presented with the Richard Bayliss Cup, named in memory of one of the championship's founders.