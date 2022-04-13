Luxury living and up-close views of rhinos at new West Midland Safari Park lodges

The new lodges at West Midland Safari Park

After months of construction, West Midland Safari Park will be opening eight new luxury lodges on the grounds of the park on Friday.

The lodges will offer overnight stays with views of the giraffe or white rhino enclosures, as well as luxury two-storey lodges with living quarters, wristbands to the park and a three-course dinner and breakfast each day.

Vicky Green, head of marketing for the safari lodges, said the park had taken feedback from guests about what they wanted from accommodation and what they wanted to see and had acted accordingly.

She said: "We always send out a post-stay survey and get the feedback from all our guests and, as part of it, we've asked them about what species they would like to see if we were to build more accommodation.

"Both giraffes and white rhinos proved very popular and we have a long term plan here of ensuring that every part of the park incorporates newly built habitats and indoor and outdoor environments for animals.

Giraffes at West Midland Safari Park

"This work helps to enrich the habitats and paddocks for our animals and we've found they've enjoyed a higher standard of habitat as a result, with new pools, trees and branches and other things to help them live in their natural habitats."

Ms Green said the lodges were designed to feel as authentic as one set on an African savannah, while also being fitted with all the mod cons to ensure people using them have a comfortable time.

She said: "The plans show somewhere which sleeps five people, with a double bed, twin bedroom and a bunk bed, with the living quarters on the first floor and bedrooms downstairs for the rhinos and the other way round for the giraffes.

Safari park managing director Chris Kelly in one of the new lodges

"They are lovely and you get the full Serengeti experience, with lions and elephants as part of the view as well.