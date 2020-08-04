Ludlow Castle welcomes back visitors with open arms

Bosses at the south Shropshire attraction said despite lockdown and social distancing being enforced, they are starting to see similar visitor numbers as any other summer.

With lots of open space for picnics and exploring, the castle is a perfect day out families and history fans alike.

Custodian Sonja Belchere said they have had to make some changes to the way the attraction is run but they are just happy to be back open again.

"There is still lots to see on a visit here, we have a big seven foot dragon in the kitchens as part of our trails that we hold over Easter and summer," she said.

"As long as you enjoy castles and outdoor spaces and picnics, there is still lots to see here. The garden is also open as we normally use it only for weddings, but we aren't hosting weddings anymore.

"The castle has lots of little rooms and corridors and passage ways that we have had to close off. Some of the towers don't lead anywhere so you can still explore."