Telford ice rink to reopen next week

The ice rink, at Southwater, will open on Saturday, August 1, for the first time since lockdown restrictions came into force, but those attending must pre-book.

The soft play at the ice rink will remain closed, but Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre will also be back open from Monday.

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, libraries, and culture said: "Just in time for the summer holiday, we're so excited to be re-opening the coolest place in town! The teams have worked really hard to ensure customers are skating in a safe environment, and this does involve booking your session before attending.

"We hope you enjoy getting back on the ice and ask that you act responsibly during your visit."

Customers can pre book online in advance from 9am on Monday.

Preparations for reopening have included screens installed in reception areas, hand sanitiser stations, increased cleaning schedules, one way systems within the centres, and limited capacities for sessions and lessons.

Customers will be asked to follow the signage inside Telford Ice Rink to ensure social distancing.

Skate hire will be available but customers will have to retain their own shoes and use the lockers provided, all skates are sanitised prior to issuing and after use.

A spokesman for the rink added: "Due to reduced capacity, patch and skating club sessions will now be available to book online in 30 minute slots.

"All patch sessions will now need to be pre booked online and paid for in advance, the team at Telford Ice Rink will be contacting those with memberships individually."

The Skate4Life lesson programme which facilitates Skate UK lessons from Level 1 onwards will also resume from Saturday, August 8.

The team at Telford Ice Rink have said they will contact customers who are on the existing programme to find out if they would like to resume their lessons.