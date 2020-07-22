Outdoor escape event coming to Birmingham

The Big Escape Live has been created so that hundreds can play the GPS activated game while still following social distancing rules.

The event, scheduled for September, will see groups of up to six people playing against each other with a leaderboard updated in real time giving those taking part a competitive edge.

The gaming experience will see the city turned into a 'giant playground' with teams solving puzzles, cracking codes and completing challenges to take down Big Al’s casino.

Mark French from The Big Escape Live said: “We’ve made a number of changes to ensure people can play the game safely.

Kat, Miss Diversion, one of the crew

“There’s a flexible start time from the Queen Victoria statue giving people the opportunity to play at different times.

“But as teams navigate the streets together, they’ll be near to each other which will hopefully create a buzz around the city, especially if they’re playing in fancy dress which is optional.

“Teams can choose when they play the game as tickets are valid for 6 months but after being locked in for so long, we wanted to try and create a fun and safe outdoor atmosphere for people to enjoy.”

The Big Escape Live will take place in Birmingham on September 19.

