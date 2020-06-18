DJ to put on live set for beloved Twycross Zoo

DJ Shane Hopkinz, who is better known as Shade, will broadcast a two hour festival-style live set streamed online, including multiple cameras, visual effects and footage from Twycross Zoo.

The international-renowned DJ from Atherstone will take to the stage in a purpose-built studio on Saturday, June 20 to raise funds to help Twycross, which has suffered a substantial loss of income from the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo has reopened this week, after warning that the loss of revenue caused by the lockdown had caused concern over the famous landmark’s future.

The event is being organised by Councillor Paul Brindley, also known as Brina, who previously owned clubs and has hosted parties all over the UK in unique spaces including stately homes, castles, monasteries.

The Conservative councillor for Spital Ward in Tamworth said: “If you love house music and if you love animals, then this is the perfect event for you during lockdown.

"It’s for a great cause and we guarantee to bring you a great party vibe direct into your home.

"You just need to link the live stream direct to a big screen or your home sound system, then turn it up.

"Please donate for a very needy cause as the wellness and safety of the animals and our beloved local Twycross Zoo have been threatened by the forced pandemic closure.

"Although they are now open again they need help desperately to get back on track and they are a long way from normal conditions."

The event starts at 7pm on Saturday, June 20 and can be seen at facebook.com/events/589471248364552/

To donate to the appeal by Shade, go to totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/shade_twycrosszoo_fundraiser