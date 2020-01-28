Severn Valley Railway back in action for half-term

The attraction has been closed for maintenance this month, but its locomotives will be taking passengers for rides between Bewdley and Bridgnorth from February 15 and 23.

There will be no trains from Kidderminster due to planned restoration work on Falling Sands Viaduct.

Passengers can hop on and off at the railway’s historic stations and head to The Engine House Visitor Centre, where they can see the Manchester Model Tramway display.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to try their hand at driving one of the intricate miniature trams.

While there, people can explore the latest interactive exhibits, experience what it’s like on the footplate of a real steam locomotive, admire the Royal Carriage and enjoy a bite to eat at the Engine House Café.

The new Bridgnorth refreshment room and the trackside pub The Railwayman’s Arms will be open throughout the week.

Kidderminster Station will be hosting children’s 'make me a train driver' workshops each day of half-term.

'A must-see'

Youngsters can enjoy theatre sessions, a short diesel train ride in the station with spotting trail, themed vintage photo shoot, certificate and 'build your own blocks' train to take home, plus a free child’s Freedom of the Line ticket to use later in 2020.

Workshops run at 10am, 11am, noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

A special educational needs-friendly ‘quiet workshop’ takes place at 3pm on February 22 .

Vintage steam afternoon teas are on offer on February 15 and 29.

Passengers can enjoy an afternoon tea on board the SVR’s vintage restaurant car as they steam through the Severn Valley from Bewdley.

The SVR’s head of sales and marketing, Lisa Palmer, said: “It’s great to be back up and running for 2020 with lots to see and do this February half-term.

“Visitors can start their day at Bridgnorth with a warming snack at our new refreshment room before boarding their comfy carriage for an adventure through the Severn Valley to Bewdley and back. The Manchester Model Tramway display at The Engine House is a must-see too.”

Visit svr.co.uk or call 01562 757900 for more details and to book.