Camels on display before Market Drayton nativity event

More than 1,000 people came to the centre of the town for the 'Buttercross to Bethlehem' event on Sunday afternoon.

Before the show, which was organised by Market Drayton Churches Together, the camels and some of the performers were waiting outside the town hall for members of the public to get an early look.

Market Drayton Town Council's Roy Aldcroft was one of the attendees.

He said: "One of a number of highlights was the arrival of three camels which were corralled outside the town hall from 2pm. This gave the magi and public a chance to be introduced to the camels before the pageant took place at 4.30 with angels and illuminated archangels floating around Cheshire St.

"The street was packed with children and parents joining in with the choir throughout the event.

"Easily one thousand adults and children packed the street. An illuminated Gabriel spoke to Mary, Joseph and some very small shepherds at the library before they left for the Buttercross where a baby was born in a stable surrounded by animals and three kings and their very friendly camels – a great reminder of the Christmas story."

Reverend Ruth Jeffries of Market Drayton Methodist Church said: "Considering the weather wasn't brilliant, throughout the day people still came out.

"We did this in 2016 and 2017 but we didn't do it last year. We had camels for the first time this year and they were a massive draw I think.

"We had signs around the town where people could do a quiz and chat with the characters and see animals. That was a new thing for us and it went down really well.

"We're really pleased considering the rain that people turned out and we had some really lovely feedback."