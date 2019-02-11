New quest to find missing shark teeth at SeaLife Centre Birmingham

The Jawsome Sharks Adventure includes a in-tank experience where guest will be able to explore tanks in pursuit becoming a Jawsome Shark Ranger.

The quest is to help Professor Finn find the missing Play Doh shark teeth in the underwater trail.

The adventure doesn't end there, Professor Finn will also be sharing interesting facts about a variety of Sharks that the rangers will get to meet on their quest.

Activities also include the New Rangers creating their own models of shark teeth.

Prices for the Jawsome Sharks Adventure start from £9.95.The adventure is available at Sea life centres across the uk from February 9 to May 6.

