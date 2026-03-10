It will be at the Ridgebank Gallery from April 11 until the end of May

“As far as we know, this a ‘world first’ - never before has there been an art exhibition with works all created by people called Jess!” said gallery owner, Caroline Allen.

The talented artists work in range of styles and mediums, with many of the pieces inspired by the beauty of the local area; all of them reflective of their own personalities and experiences, which in this context explores what it means to be a ‘Jess’.

“An individual’s name is a fundamental part of their identity, serving as a symbol and an anchor in development of their personality and self-concept.