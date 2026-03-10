Shropshire National Trust venue opening just in time for Mother's Day

The historic house and gardens near Bridgnorth in Shropshire will welcome visitors back just as the garden and park begins to awaken with early spring colour, offering the perfect setting for families looking to spend time together outdoors.

Visitors will be able to explore Dudmaston’s terraced garden which overlooks Big Pool, enjoy woodland walks through the wider estate and visit the property’s galleries, which display one of the National Trust’s most important collections of Modern Art.

Spring is one of the most picturesque times to visit the estate, with drifts of daffodils beginning to appear and blossom starting to emerge across the garden and parkland.

Daffodils at Dudmaston.

Gow Gibson, property operations manager at Dudmaston, said: “Whether it's a favourite view you've missed, or you're looking for somewhere new to explore, there are plenty of places to pause, play and get closer to nature at Dudmaston in this spring.

"Reopening on Mother’s Day makes it a lovely opportunity for families to come together, enjoy a walk through the garden or parkland and treat someone special to a relaxing day out.”

Visitors can also stop by the Orchard Tea-Room for light lunches, cakes and hot drinks, or browse the second-hand bookshops in the Brewhouse and Stable Courtyards.

While the main historic rooms inside Dudmaston Hall reopen on Sunday, March 29, visitors will still be able to explore the galleries and discover works from the modern art collection.

A brand new exhibition opens this year - 'George: An Ambassador for Art' follows diplomat, globetrotter and visionary collector, Sir George Labouchere who moved between the political frontlines of Stockholm, Nanking and Madrid while quietly assembling a daring collection of Modern Art.

Ordinarily open Sunday to Thursday, people are asked to note that the galleries, including this exhibition will be temporarily closed from March 16 to 18 while scaffolding is removed from the front of the hall.